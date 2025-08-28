Left Menu

Delhi Embarks on a High-Tech Transformation of Industrial Training Institutes

The Delhi government plans to invest Rs 170 crore to modernize its 15 ITIs under a 'Hub and Spoke' model, focusing on AI, robotics, and electric mobility. The upgrade involves developing smart classrooms, simulation labs, and introducing apprenticeship programs to enhance youth skills for the 21st century.

The Delhi government is set to invest Rs 170 crore in modernizing its 15 industrial training institutes (ITIs) under a novel 'Hub and Spoke' model, emphasizing fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and electric mobility. Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this initiative during a regional skill ministers' conference in Chandigarh organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Aimed at equipping students with 21st-century skills, the upgraded ITIs include centers in Pusa, Shahdara, and Mangolpuri. These institutions will lead twelve 'spoke' campuses in updating curricula with courses in AI, robotics, EV maintenance, and green energy. The Rs 170 crore investment will supplement the national scheme for ITI upgradation, valued at Rs 60,000 crore.

The modernization plan includes infrastructure enhancement, faculty development, and strengthened industry linkages. Special purpose vehicles will manage funding from the Centre, Delhi government, and industry partners. In addition to smart classrooms and simulation labs, Delhi plans to introduce mandatory internships and apprenticeship paths. Centres of Excellence are also being developed at ITIs across the city, benefitting over 1,300 artisans and hundreds of women through various training programs.

