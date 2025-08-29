Left Menu

Sanskrit Teacher in Odisha Accused of Harassment

A Sanskrit teacher from Odisha's Sundargarh district faces allegations of sexually harassing seven students. Police acted following a complaint from the school headmistress, lodging charges under various legal sections. The teacher is currently absconding as authorities continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:28 IST
Sanskrit Teacher in Odisha Accused of Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Sanskrit teacher in Odisha's Sundargarh district is facing serious charges after allegedly sexually harassing seven girl students. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting issues of safety within educational institutions.

These accusations emerged when the headmistress of the government-run school reported the matter to the Gurundia police on August 20. According to the complaint, the incidents occurred within the school premises on August 16.

The police have registered a case under several sections, including 74, 75, 351 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. Inspector Rameswar Singh stated that authorities are actively searching for the teacher, who remains at large.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025