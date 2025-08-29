Sanskrit Teacher in Odisha Accused of Harassment

A Sanskrit teacher in Odisha's Sundargarh district is facing serious charges after allegedly sexually harassing seven girl students. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting issues of safety within educational institutions.

These accusations emerged when the headmistress of the government-run school reported the matter to the Gurundia police on August 20. According to the complaint, the incidents occurred within the school premises on August 16.

The police have registered a case under several sections, including 74, 75, 351 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. Inspector Rameswar Singh stated that authorities are actively searching for the teacher, who remains at large.