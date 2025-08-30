The Forgotten Dreamers: Children Left Behind by Funding Cuts

At just six years old, Israel Peter witnessed the trauma of an extremist attack on his village in northeastern Nigeria, forcing his family to flee. Now, eight years later, he remains out of school, unable to revive his educational dreams.

This year offered a fleeting chance for change, but a nonprofit's rejection of Peter's application has dashed his hopes. Citing sudden US funding cuts, due to the dismantling of USAID, the organization's resources dwindled. This has left Peter and other children like him with limited options.

The NGO, Future Prowess Islamic Foundation, served as a beacon for 3,000 children affected by the Boko Haram conflict. Sadly, recent funding withdrawals forced the dismissal of 700 students and staff, further dimming educational opportunities in a region already ravaged by one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)