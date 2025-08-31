Left Menu

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

The Punjab government has extended school closures until September 3 due to severe flooding. Previously set from August 27-30, the extension follows the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Affected areas include districts like Gurdaspur and Amritsar, primarily due to rivers swollen by heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:34 IST
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced an extension on the closure of all schools across the state due to the worsening flood situation. Originally scheduled to reopen on August 31, schools will now remain shut until September 3, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety. He urged parents and students to adhere to administrative guidelines during this critical period, making the announcement in a social media post.

Severe flooding has affected several districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar, as rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, overflow due to heavy rains originating from the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025