Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters
The Punjab government has extended school closures until September 3 due to severe flooding. Previously set from August 27-30, the extension follows the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Affected areas include districts like Gurdaspur and Amritsar, primarily due to rivers swollen by heavy rains.
The Punjab government has announced an extension on the closure of all schools across the state due to the worsening flood situation. Originally scheduled to reopen on August 31, schools will now remain shut until September 3, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.
The Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety. He urged parents and students to adhere to administrative guidelines during this critical period, making the announcement in a social media post.
Severe flooding has affected several districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar, as rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, overflow due to heavy rains originating from the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
