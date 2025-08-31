Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

The Punjab government has announced an extension on the closure of all schools across the state due to the worsening flood situation. Originally scheduled to reopen on August 31, schools will now remain shut until September 3, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety. He urged parents and students to adhere to administrative guidelines during this critical period, making the announcement in a social media post.

Severe flooding has affected several districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar, as rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, overflow due to heavy rains originating from the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

