Left Menu

Empowering Change: Educate Girls Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Educate Girls, an Indian non-profit dedicated to educating out-of-school girls, is among the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees. This marks the first time an Indian organization has received this prestigious honor, known as Asia's Nobel Prize equivalent, celebrating selfless service to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:56 IST
Empowering Change: Educate Girls Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Educate Girls, an Indian non-profit organization, has earned a distinguished position among the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, marking a historic first for India. Known as Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award honors significant contributions to society.

Founded in 2007 by Safeena Husain, Educate Girls focuses on enrolling and retaining out-of-school girls, especially in underserved regions of India. The organization launched the world's first Development Impact Bond in education and Pragati, an open-schooling program for young women, impacting millions and achieving high retention rates.

The award, acknowledging Educate Girls' efforts to dismantle cultural stereotypes and promote education, will be presented at the Manila awards ceremony on November 7. Other awardees include environmental advocate Shaahina Ali and Filipino priest Flaviano Antonio L Villanueva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025