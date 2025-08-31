Empowering Change: Educate Girls Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Educate Girls, an Indian non-profit organization, has earned a distinguished position among the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, marking a historic first for India. Known as Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award honors significant contributions to society.

Founded in 2007 by Safeena Husain, Educate Girls focuses on enrolling and retaining out-of-school girls, especially in underserved regions of India. The organization launched the world's first Development Impact Bond in education and Pragati, an open-schooling program for young women, impacting millions and achieving high retention rates.

The award, acknowledging Educate Girls' efforts to dismantle cultural stereotypes and promote education, will be presented at the Manila awards ceremony on November 7. Other awardees include environmental advocate Shaahina Ali and Filipino priest Flaviano Antonio L Villanueva.

(With inputs from agencies.)