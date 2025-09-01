Left Menu

A Colonial Legacy: Vietnam's Subtle Dance with French Influence

As Vietnam commemorates 80 years of independence from colonial rule, the French influence remains significant in its architecture, language, and gastronomy. While many Vietnamese are unaware of this heritage, recent relations between France and Vietnam have grown stronger, marked by significant economic deals and cultural exchanges.

01-09-2025
As Vietnam marks its 80th anniversary of independence from colonial rule, the remnants of French influence are unmistakable across the nation, despite limited public awareness. Celebrations include a massive military parade commemorating September 2, 1945, when Ho Chi Minh declared independence, leading eventually to the end of French rule in 1954.

In contrast to the enthusiasm for French culture in past decades, many young Vietnamese today are unaware of French architectural origins or historical ties. Even established French landmarks, like the presidential palace and foreign ministry, surprise locals with their roots. Recent visits and deals worth $10 billion by French President Emmanuel Macron reflect evolving relations between the two nations.

The French language, once a symbol of elite education in Vietnam, is losing its foothold, with few students opting for French in their exams. Despite this decline, French cultural elements, including cuisine, have weathered the test of time. Iconic dishes such as banh mi and pâté maintain French culinary essence, albeit adapted to local tastes.

