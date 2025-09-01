Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

A senior representative from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an RSS affiliate, engaged in a dialogue with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding social security for mid-day meal workers.

Highlighting the meeting in a social media post, Minister Pradhan revealed that B Surendran, the All-India Organising Secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, provided insightful recommendations for the welfare of these essential workers.

The discussions also concentrated on the PM POSHAN scheme, a government initiative aimed at supplying hot meals to students in various educational institutions to promote better nutrition and bolster student attendance.

