Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

Senior Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh official B Surendran met India's Education Minister to discuss social security for mid-day meal workers, focusing on improved welfare measures and the effective implementation of the PM POSHAN scheme. This initiative provides hot meals to enhance nutritional status and school attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior representative from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an RSS affiliate, engaged in a dialogue with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding social security for mid-day meal workers.

Highlighting the meeting in a social media post, Minister Pradhan revealed that B Surendran, the All-India Organising Secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, provided insightful recommendations for the welfare of these essential workers.

The discussions also concentrated on the PM POSHAN scheme, a government initiative aimed at supplying hot meals to students in various educational institutions to promote better nutrition and bolster student attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

