Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister
Senior Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh official B Surendran met India's Education Minister to discuss social security for mid-day meal workers, focusing on improved welfare measures and the effective implementation of the PM POSHAN scheme. This initiative provides hot meals to enhance nutritional status and school attendance.
A senior representative from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an RSS affiliate, engaged in a dialogue with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding social security for mid-day meal workers.
Highlighting the meeting in a social media post, Minister Pradhan revealed that B Surendran, the All-India Organising Secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, provided insightful recommendations for the welfare of these essential workers.
The discussions also concentrated on the PM POSHAN scheme, a government initiative aimed at supplying hot meals to students in various educational institutions to promote better nutrition and bolster student attendance.
