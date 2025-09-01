Supreme Court to Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea on RTE Act Reimbursements

The Supreme Court on Monday consented to review a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government. The petition contests the order by the Madras High Court to reimburse private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. This move comes amid ongoing legal and financial discussions concerning responsibility and funding.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has requested responses from the Centre and the initial petitioner from the High Court, scheduling a review for four weeks later. The contention stems from the High Court's June 10 decision directing Tamil Nadu to initiate the RTE Act's admission process for the 2024-25 academic year and fulfill its financial obligations as per Section 7(5) of the Act.

The High Court asserted that the state government bears primary responsibility for the Act's implementation, urging both the state and the Centre to ensure timely reimbursements. It has also asked the central government to potentially separate the RTE component from the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for clearer fund allocation, emphasizing a collaborative financial effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)