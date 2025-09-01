Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

In a heartwarming encounter during a 'Janata Darshan', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured a bright future for five-year-old Mayra from Kanpur. Meeting her dream to become a doctor with a smile, he not only offered her a chocolate but also ensured her school admission without delay.

Mayra and her mother had traveled to the state capital seeking educational support. The chief minister engaged warmly with the young aspirant, immediately instructing officials to expedite her admission process. Escorts World School in Kanpur, aligning with the chief minister's directive, initiated Mayra's enrollment swiftly.

Mayra's family, grateful for the chief minister's intervention, expressed admiration for his approachability and sensitivity. Such interventions aren't new for Adityanath, who has previously facilitated educational opportunities for children through these public grievance meetings.

