Left Menu

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ensures school admission for five-year-old Mayra from Kanpur after she expresses her dream of becoming a doctor. During a 'Janata Darshan', Adityanath engaged warmly with Mayra, giving her a chocolate and directing officials to expedite her admission process at a Kanpur school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:19 IST
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming encounter during a 'Janata Darshan', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured a bright future for five-year-old Mayra from Kanpur. Meeting her dream to become a doctor with a smile, he not only offered her a chocolate but also ensured her school admission without delay.

Mayra and her mother had traveled to the state capital seeking educational support. The chief minister engaged warmly with the young aspirant, immediately instructing officials to expedite her admission process. Escorts World School in Kanpur, aligning with the chief minister's directive, initiated Mayra's enrollment swiftly.

Mayra's family, grateful for the chief minister's intervention, expressed admiration for his approachability and sensitivity. Such interventions aren't new for Adityanath, who has previously facilitated educational opportunities for children through these public grievance meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence

Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presen...

 India
3
Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

 Global
4
UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025