Left Menu

Bihar Boosts Medical Education with Stipend Hike and New Colleges

Ahead of Bihar elections, the Cabinet approved proposals to increase stipends for interns in medical-related fields by Rs 7,000 and to establish seven new medical colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:17 IST
Bihar Boosts Medical Education with Stipend Hike and New Colleges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move before the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the state Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the monthly internship stipend for students in government medical and dental colleges, as well as ayurvedic, unani, and homoeopathy institutes, by Rs 7,000.

Additionally, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also agreed to establish seven new medical colleges throughout Bihar, signaling a significant boost to the state's medical education system. The new institutions are planned for the districts of Kishanganj, Katihar, Rohtas, Sheohar, Lakhisarai, Arwal, and Sheikhpura.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary, confirmed the stipend increase, stating that interns in these fields will now receive Rs 27,000 per month, while those in physiotherapy and acupressure will receive Rs 20,000 monthly. The elections are set to take place later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

 India
2
Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

 India
3
Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025