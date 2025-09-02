Bihar Boosts Medical Education with Stipend Hike and New Colleges

In a strategic move before the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the state Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the monthly internship stipend for students in government medical and dental colleges, as well as ayurvedic, unani, and homoeopathy institutes, by Rs 7,000.

Additionally, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also agreed to establish seven new medical colleges throughout Bihar, signaling a significant boost to the state's medical education system. The new institutions are planned for the districts of Kishanganj, Katihar, Rohtas, Sheohar, Lakhisarai, Arwal, and Sheikhpura.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary, confirmed the stipend increase, stating that interns in these fields will now receive Rs 27,000 per month, while those in physiotherapy and acupressure will receive Rs 20,000 monthly. The elections are set to take place later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)