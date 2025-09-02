Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment honored 1,490 SC and ST students who excelled in class 10 and 12 exams across India, emphasizing the significance of education for societal advancement. The Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Ceremony 2025 in New Delhi recognized top achievers with significant cash grants for their educational accomplishments.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment recognized 1,490 standout Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in a prestigious ceremony. Held in New Delhi, the Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Ceremony celebrated academic excellence in class 10 and 12 examinations.
In the presence of Union Minister Virendra Kumar, who chairs the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, students were applauded for their achievements. He highlighted education as crucial for social change, rooted in the vision of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.
A total of 930 awards were distributed for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23, with top achievers receiving cash grants ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized the role of education in empowerment, urging students to embody values of social justice.
ALSO READ
Empowering Young Minds: Nutrition Education Revolutionizes Delhi Schools
Jharkhand's Education Uplift: Empowering the Future
Bihar Boosts Medical Education with Stipend Hike and New Colleges
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Higher Education with New University Posts
Bihar Political Row: BJP Denounces Derogatory Remarks as PM Modi Champions Women Empowerment