Heavy Rains Shut Schools in Bulandshahr and Baghpat
Due to heavy rain, administrations of Bulandshahr and Baghpat districts have declared all schools closed on Wednesday. In Bulandshahr, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Lakshmi Kant Pandey ordered the closure, while in Baghpat, District Magistrate Asmita Lal followed suit with similar directives.
Heavy rains have led to the shutdown of schools in both Bulandshahr and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh, as the administrations issued safety directives.
In Bulandshahr, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Lakshmi Kant Pandey confirmed that all schools, up to class 12 and across various educational boards, will remain closed on Wednesday.
Moreover, in Baghpat, District Magistrate Asmita Lal has also ordered the suspension of educational activities, underscoring the precautionary measures taken in response to the adverse weather conditions.
