West Bengal Teachers Rally for Resolution Amid Job Concerns
A group of West Bengal teachers, affected by a Supreme Court order annulling their jobs, have reached out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee, seeking intervention. The West Bengal SSC has published a list of 'tainted' candidates and scheduled recruitment exams in September.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, teachers who lost their positions due to a Supreme Court verdict have petitioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee to discuss their predicament during the special legislative session on September 4.
They have implored the state leaders to convene an all-party meeting to explore potential solutions. Accordingly, the West Bengal School Service Commission plans to conduct teacher recruitment exams on September 7 and 14 for various classes.
Following a top court directive, the SSC has named 1,806 'tainted' candidates accused of securing appointments through alleged fraudulent means. These individuals are ineligible for retaking the examination, a decision that some affected candidates contest.
