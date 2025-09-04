Left Menu

Scandal Hits Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Illegal Courses and Land Grabs

Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University faces legal trouble over offering unapproved law courses and encroaching government land. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against the university. A fine was imposed for illegal land use, sparking student protests and resulting police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:13 IST
Scandal Hits Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Illegal Courses and Land Grabs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki has been booked for cheating and forgery, allegedly running an unrecognized law course for three years, an official announced on Thursday.

The revenue department fined the university nearly Rs 28 lakh for encroaching on government land and ordered the removal of the illegal occupation within 30 days.

An FIR was lodged following a complaint from the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission, stating that the university conducted unapproved law courses, prompting student protests and a firm legal response.

TRENDING

1
Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

 Global
2
BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

 Ireland
3
Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

 India
4
InfoComm India 2025: The Ultimate Pro AV Experience

InfoComm India 2025: The Ultimate Pro AV Experience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025