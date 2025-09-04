Scandal Hits Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Illegal Courses and Land Grabs

Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki has been booked for cheating and forgery, allegedly running an unrecognized law course for three years, an official announced on Thursday.

The revenue department fined the university nearly Rs 28 lakh for encroaching on government land and ordered the removal of the illegal occupation within 30 days.

An FIR was lodged following a complaint from the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission, stating that the university conducted unapproved law courses, prompting student protests and a firm legal response.