Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

Anant National University celebrated a major milestone with the inauguration of its new Faculty and Graduate Housing by Mr. Ajay Piramal. The facility, designed by RPDS, features 172 apartments and offers amenities like a gymnasium and yoga room. This expansion marks part of the university's commitment to creating a world-class learning environment.

Updated: 04-09-2025 11:45 IST
Anant National University marked a significant development with the opening of its new Faculty and Graduate Housing, inaugurated by Mr. Ajay Piramal on September 1, 2025. Designed by acclaimed Rushabh Parekh Design Studio, the facility includes 172 apartments with a range of capacities from studio to three-bedroom homes.

In addition to residential spaces, the housing offers amenities such as a gymnasium, yoga room, café, and visitor's lounge, all under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and security. During the ceremony, Mr. Piramal emphasized the role of design thinking in addressing global and local challenges, encouraging students to make impactful contributions.

Part of an extensive infrastructural transformation at Anant, this development is aimed at establishing a world-class learning environment, drawing collaboration from renowned architects. Recognized for its excellence, the university is committed to providing premier education and fostering innovative solutions for contemporary issues.

