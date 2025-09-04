Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case
Former education minister and Gojek co-founder Nadiem Makarim is named as a suspect in a graft case concerning improper procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops during his tenure. The Indonesian attorney general's office accuses him of involvement in the procurement process for the education ministry and students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of Gojek, has been named as a suspect in a graft case by Indonesia's attorney general's office.
The case involves alleged irregularities in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops intended for his ministry and Indonesian students.
While Makarim's legal team has yet to comment on the accusations, the investigation continues to unfold, raising questions about procurement practices in the education sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Pledges Uninterrupted Cotton Procurement Amid Digital Overhaul
Digital Revolution in Cotton Procurement: A New Era for Farmers
Union Minister Launches Kapas Kisan App to Digitize Cotton MSP Procurement
Centre Sets Ambitious Rice Procurement Target for 2025-26
India Sets Ambitious Rice Procurement Target for Kharif Season