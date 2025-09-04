Left Menu

Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case

Former education minister and Gojek co-founder Nadiem Makarim is named as a suspect in a graft case concerning improper procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops during his tenure. The Indonesian attorney general's office accuses him of involvement in the procurement process for the education ministry and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST
Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of Gojek, has been named as a suspect in a graft case by Indonesia's attorney general's office.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops intended for his ministry and Indonesian students.

While Makarim's legal team has yet to comment on the accusations, the investigation continues to unfold, raising questions about procurement practices in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

 Global
2
Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

 India
3
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
4
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025