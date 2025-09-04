Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case

Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of Gojek, has been named as a suspect in a graft case by Indonesia's attorney general's office.

The case involves alleged irregularities in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops intended for his ministry and Indonesian students.

While Makarim's legal team has yet to comment on the accusations, the investigation continues to unfold, raising questions about procurement practices in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)