Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Bridging Heritage and Modernity in Education
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', an educational initiative by NDMC aimed at nurturing children's leadership skills rooted in Indian heritage and environmental conservation. The curriculum, benefiting over 28,000 students, integrates traditional values with conventional subjects, fostering holistic development.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the NDMC's groundbreaking educational initiative, 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', at a Teachers' Day event held at Talkatora Stadium. The program is designed to nurture future leaders by enforcing a curriculum that interlinks environmental conservation, Swadeshi values, and India's cultural heritage.
Projected to benefit more than 28,000 NDMC school students, the initiative aims to imbue life and cultural values, ensuring a holistic educational experience. NDMC's officials highlighted that this curriculum incorporates elements such as yoga, Indian traditions, environmental stewardship, and the Guru-Shishya Parampara.
Praising the effort, attendees including NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, emphasized the initiative's alignment with the Prime Minister's 'Panch Pran' vision, blending development with tradition. The program also recognized exemplary educators for their contributions, thus underscoring the vital role of teachers in shaping future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Swadeshi Product Push: A Boost for Make in India
Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Reviving Tradition in NDMC Schools
PM Narendra Modi urges teachers, students to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi products, Made in India and vocal for local.
There should be boards outside every house and shops of 'har ghar swadeshi': PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Modi Champions Swadeshi in Education