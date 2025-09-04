Left Menu

Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Bridging Heritage and Modernity in Education

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', an educational initiative by NDMC aimed at nurturing children's leadership skills rooted in Indian heritage and environmental conservation. The curriculum, benefiting over 28,000 students, integrates traditional values with conventional subjects, fostering holistic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:16 IST
Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Bridging Heritage and Modernity in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the NDMC's groundbreaking educational initiative, 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', at a Teachers' Day event held at Talkatora Stadium. The program is designed to nurture future leaders by enforcing a curriculum that interlinks environmental conservation, Swadeshi values, and India's cultural heritage.

Projected to benefit more than 28,000 NDMC school students, the initiative aims to imbue life and cultural values, ensuring a holistic educational experience. NDMC's officials highlighted that this curriculum incorporates elements such as yoga, Indian traditions, environmental stewardship, and the Guru-Shishya Parampara.

Praising the effort, attendees including NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, emphasized the initiative's alignment with the Prime Minister's 'Panch Pran' vision, blending development with tradition. The program also recognized exemplary educators for their contributions, thus underscoring the vital role of teachers in shaping future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

 Global
2
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

 India
3
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
4
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025