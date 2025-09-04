Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Bridging Heritage and Modernity in Education

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the NDMC's groundbreaking educational initiative, 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', at a Teachers' Day event held at Talkatora Stadium. The program is designed to nurture future leaders by enforcing a curriculum that interlinks environmental conservation, Swadeshi values, and India's cultural heritage.

Projected to benefit more than 28,000 NDMC school students, the initiative aims to imbue life and cultural values, ensuring a holistic educational experience. NDMC's officials highlighted that this curriculum incorporates elements such as yoga, Indian traditions, environmental stewardship, and the Guru-Shishya Parampara.

Praising the effort, attendees including NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, emphasized the initiative's alignment with the Prime Minister's 'Panch Pran' vision, blending development with tradition. The program also recognized exemplary educators for their contributions, thus underscoring the vital role of teachers in shaping future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)