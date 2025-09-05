Empowering Students and Teachers: Modi's Swadeshi Homework Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged teachers to embrace a new role by leading campaigns to promote swadeshi products. In a gathering with National Teacher awardees, he suggested schools hold events like 'Swadeshi Day' where students bring local products and share their origins.

Modi emphasized the importance of creating a deeper awareness of Indian-made goods, highlighting the need for interactions between students and local artisans to appreciate indigenous crafts. Encouraging the use of Made in India products in schools, he also proposed linking personal success to national progress through patriotism and self-reliance initiatives.

Pointing to the substantial national expenditure on importing products like edible oil, Modi urged for an educational push towards self-reliance. He encouraged teachers to inspire students in understanding the value of reducing dependence on imports, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's swadeshi principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)