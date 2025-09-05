Left Menu

Empowering Students and Teachers: Modi's Swadeshi Homework Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on teachers to lead campaigns promoting swadeshi products within schools. He urged students to embrace 'Make in India' and 'vocal for local' by interacting with artisans and using Indian-made goods, fostering patriotism and self-reliance among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged teachers to embrace a new role by leading campaigns to promote swadeshi products. In a gathering with National Teacher awardees, he suggested schools hold events like 'Swadeshi Day' where students bring local products and share their origins.

Modi emphasized the importance of creating a deeper awareness of Indian-made goods, highlighting the need for interactions between students and local artisans to appreciate indigenous crafts. Encouraging the use of Made in India products in schools, he also proposed linking personal success to national progress through patriotism and self-reliance initiatives.

Pointing to the substantial national expenditure on importing products like edible oil, Modi urged for an educational push towards self-reliance. He encouraged teachers to inspire students in understanding the value of reducing dependence on imports, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's swadeshi principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

