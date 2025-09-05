Tezpur University and FEFU Forge Global Educational Alliance

Left Menu

Tezpur University has partnered with Russia's Far Eastern Federal University to enhance their research capabilities and educational programs. The agreement focuses on joint dual degree programs, research collaborations, and cultural exchanges, aiming to expand students' global perspectives and responsiveness to international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:53 IST
In a strategic move to boost educational and research collaborations, Tezpur University of Assam has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia's Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU).

The agreement, set to last five years, was signed during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, emphasizing areas like dual degree programs and machine learning research.

Officials believe this partnership will enrich students culturally and academically, preparing them to tackle global issues with enhanced agility and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

