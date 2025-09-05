Left Menu

Public holiday in BTR on September 22 for council polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:30 IST
Public holiday in BTR on September 22 for council polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has declared a public holiday on September 22 in five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) where council polls will be held on that day.

The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, an official release said on Friday. All government/non-government offices, educational institutions and business establishments, including banks, tea gardens, etc, falling within the jurisdiction of the BTR shall remain closed where polling will be held on September 22, the release said.

The polls for the 40 Council seats were announced on August 26, with the last date for withdrawal of nominations being September 6.

The counting of votes will be held on September 26, and the entire election process will be completed by September 28.

The polling will be held from 7.30 am to 4 pm on September 22, while the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on September 26.

The electorate for the BTC polls is 26,57,937 -- 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females and 17 people of other genders.

Among the 40 seats in the BTC, 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, five for non-STs and the remaining five are open to both ST and non-ST candidates.

BTR comprises the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) were currently holding power in the Council but the saffron party has decided to contest the forthcoming polls independently with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigning actively in the BTR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
2
J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reopens

J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reop...

 India
3
MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Congress

MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Co...

 India
4
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025