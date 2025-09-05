Public holiday in BTR on September 22 for council polls

The Assam government has declared a public holiday on September 22 in five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) where council polls will be held on that day.

The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, an official release said on Friday. All government/non-government offices, educational institutions and business establishments, including banks, tea gardens, etc, falling within the jurisdiction of the BTR shall remain closed where polling will be held on September 22, the release said.

The polls for the 40 Council seats were announced on August 26, with the last date for withdrawal of nominations being September 6.

The counting of votes will be held on September 26, and the entire election process will be completed by September 28.

The polling will be held from 7.30 am to 4 pm on September 22, while the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on September 26.

The electorate for the BTC polls is 26,57,937 -- 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females and 17 people of other genders.

Among the 40 seats in the BTC, 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, five for non-STs and the remaining five are open to both ST and non-ST candidates.

BTR comprises the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) were currently holding power in the Council but the saffron party has decided to contest the forthcoming polls independently with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigning actively in the BTR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)