Honoring Excellence in Education: Himachal Governor Celebrates Teachers' Achievements
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honored 19 teachers with state awards and one with the National Award on Teachers' Day. He urged educators to innovate beyond classrooms and contribute to societal campaigns like 'Nasha Mukt Himachal.' The importance of environmental protection amidst natural disasters was also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
At a state-level function on Teachers' Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla celebrated the outstanding contributions of educators by conferring state awards to 19 teachers and a National Award for 2024 to one, highlighting their dedication to education even in challenging terrains.
Governor Shukla encouraged teachers to embrace innovation beyond traditional classrooms and to actively participate in social campaigns, including the 'Nasha Mukt Himachal' initiative, aimed at empowering youth to combat drug abuse.
He also expressed serious concerns about environmental degradation and the rampant deforestation that exacerbates natural disasters, urging a collective commitment to safeguard the state's natural heritage. The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance and a tribute to victims of recent natural calamities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Evoque 2025: Rajasthan Showcases Tradition and Modernity in a Global Event Convention
Gilead Sciences to Offer Lenacapavir at Cost for Global HIV Prevention
IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings for the Seventh Year
IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings for Seventh Consecutive Year
BJP Gears Up for Vice-Presidential Polls with Key Meetings and Events