Honoring Excellence in Education: Himachal Governor Celebrates Teachers' Achievements

At a state-level function on Teachers' Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla celebrated the outstanding contributions of educators by conferring state awards to 19 teachers and a National Award for 2024 to one, highlighting their dedication to education even in challenging terrains.

Governor Shukla encouraged teachers to embrace innovation beyond traditional classrooms and to actively participate in social campaigns, including the 'Nasha Mukt Himachal' initiative, aimed at empowering youth to combat drug abuse.

He also expressed serious concerns about environmental degradation and the rampant deforestation that exacerbates natural disasters, urging a collective commitment to safeguard the state's natural heritage. The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance and a tribute to victims of recent natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)