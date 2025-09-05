Left Menu

Honoring Excellence in Education: Himachal Governor Celebrates Teachers' Achievements

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honored 19 teachers with state awards and one with the National Award on Teachers' Day. He urged educators to innovate beyond classrooms and contribute to societal campaigns like 'Nasha Mukt Himachal.' The importance of environmental protection amidst natural disasters was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:55 IST
Honoring Excellence in Education: Himachal Governor Celebrates Teachers' Achievements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a state-level function on Teachers' Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla celebrated the outstanding contributions of educators by conferring state awards to 19 teachers and a National Award for 2024 to one, highlighting their dedication to education even in challenging terrains.

Governor Shukla encouraged teachers to embrace innovation beyond traditional classrooms and to actively participate in social campaigns, including the 'Nasha Mukt Himachal' initiative, aimed at empowering youth to combat drug abuse.

He also expressed serious concerns about environmental degradation and the rampant deforestation that exacerbates natural disasters, urging a collective commitment to safeguard the state's natural heritage. The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance and a tribute to victims of recent natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Home-Grown Apps Prevail Amid Internet Blackouts

Russia's Home-Grown Apps Prevail Amid Internet Blackouts

 Global
2
Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
4
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025