Odisha's Education Boost: CM Majhi's Big Plans for Teachers

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to regularise 13,000 teachers and recruit 45,000 more over the next three years, addressing a crowd at the State-Level Teachers' Day Celebration in Bhubaneswar. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance educational quality and reduce dropout rates in the state.

The announcements came alongside the introduction of schemes like extending the midday meal program to class 10 and the 'Madho Singh Haat Kharcha' initiative, which offers a one-time incentive to tribal students. The government had identified that nearly 24% of tribal students drop out before reaching higher classes.

The event also saw the felicitation of teachers and educational institutions for their contributions. However, it wasn't all celebratory, as some teachers staged protests demanding retirement benefits. Political tensions surfaced with BJD MLA Sarada Jena criticizing the BJP government's inaction in appointing new teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)