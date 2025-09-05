Delhi Dreams: Transforming Government Schools Beyond Private Standards

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of Delhi has issued a clarion call to educators within the capital city, urging them to elevate government schools beyond the standards set by private institutions. During her address at the State Teachers Award function, 'Shikshak Mahakumbh', held on Teachers Day at Thyagraj stadium, Gupta pledged her support to tackle the myriad challenges facing educators.

In her remarks, Gupta acknowledged the crucial role that government school teachers play in nation-building, noting that their tasks are often more challenging than those of their counterparts in private schools due to limited resources. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the importance of education in achieving India's developmental goals by 2047, emphasizing the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Education Minister Ashish Sood announced plans to transform classrooms for classes IX-XII into smart classrooms over the next four years, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance educational outcomes. With comprehensive reforms in place, Delhi is set to redefine its educational landscape and lead the country toward a future where government schools outshine private institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)