College Board Abandons DEI Tools Amid Political Pressure

The College Board discontinues its Landscape tool used in college admissions to identify promising candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds. The decision comes in response to political pressures from the Trump administration, which opposes policies favoring diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Critics argue DEI addresses systemic inequalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The College Board has announced the termination of its Landscape tool that assisted in identifying promising college applicants from disadvantaged environments. This move aligns with political pressures from the Trump administration to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies at academic institutions.

The administration argues DEI practices disregard merit and disadvantage white males while civil rights advocates assert these programs address historical inequalities. The College Board explained the cessation of Landscape by citing ongoing changes in federal and state policies regarding the use of demographic and geographic data in admissions.

A Brookings Institute study found the tool slightly boosted admissions offers to disadvantaged students without significantly impacting actual enrollments. The nonprofit reaffirmed that Landscape was developed without race or ethnicity considerations. Amidst debates, the administration threatens funding cuts over diverse issues including pro-Palestinian protests and DEI initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

