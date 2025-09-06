College Board Abandons DEI Tools Amid Political Pressure

The College Board has announced the termination of its Landscape tool that assisted in identifying promising college applicants from disadvantaged environments. This move aligns with political pressures from the Trump administration to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies at academic institutions.

The administration argues DEI practices disregard merit and disadvantage white males while civil rights advocates assert these programs address historical inequalities. The College Board explained the cessation of Landscape by citing ongoing changes in federal and state policies regarding the use of demographic and geographic data in admissions.

A Brookings Institute study found the tool slightly boosted admissions offers to disadvantaged students without significantly impacting actual enrollments. The nonprofit reaffirmed that Landscape was developed without race or ethnicity considerations. Amidst debates, the administration threatens funding cuts over diverse issues including pro-Palestinian protests and DEI initiatives.

