Students Unite at INMUN 2025 to Shape Global Futures

In Delhi, the 23rd edition of the Indian Model United Nations (INMUN) brought together 1,200 students from more than 100 schools across India and the UAE. Hosted by Ryan Group of Institutions, this three-day event at the SCOPE Complex and Siri Fort Auditorium allowed students to delve into global leadership roles and address significant issues such as conflict resolution and sustainable development.

The event concluded with the Ryan Leadership Summit, where delegates presented resolutions and interacted with notable international figures. Ambassadors from the European Union, Denmark, and Iceland stressed the importance of youth involvement in global matters, with discussions centered on leadership unity, clean water, and climate action.

Leading Indian political figures, including Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, commended the program for inspiring youth to contribute towards a peaceful and self-reliant India. Dr. Grace Pinto, head of the Ryan Group, emphasized the lasting impact of INMUN in fostering dialogue skills and leadership among students, who left the event as empowered future change-makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)