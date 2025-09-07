Left Menu

Student Conference Postponed Amid ABVP Controversy

A student conference at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, set to host Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, has been postponed amid an ABVP protest over academic irregularities. The conference, focusing on 'One Nation, One Election,' was delayed without a rescheduled date amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A student conference slated for Sunday at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University has been postponed. The event, anticipated to host Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be rescheduled, according to BJP member Ajay Kumar Singh.

The decision comes amid controversy involving the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who protested alleged irregularities in a law course at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Barabanki. The ABVP claims the students' futures are at risk due to the program's lack of Bar Council of India recognition.

The situation escalated politically when Om Prakash Rajbhar, SBSP president, labeled ABVP workers as goons, sparking a legal response from ABVP member Adarsh Tiwari, who served a notice accusing Rajbhar of defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

