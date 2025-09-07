West Bengal Readies for School Level Selection Test amidst Tight Security

On Sunday, an estimated 3.19 lakh candidates will take the West Bengal School Service Commission's School Level Selection Test for assistant teacher positions for classes 9 and 10, according to officials.

The test comes in the wake of job losses for around 26,000 school staff members. The Supreme Court had invalidated their 2016 recruitment, labelling it as "tainted and vitiated."

The West Bengal SSC chair, Siddhartha Majumdar, announced that as of the following Sunday, another 2.46 lakh candidates will be examined for higher secondary positions at separate centers. The examination features new security protocols, including anti-cheating measures and electronic restrictions, to uphold integrity.