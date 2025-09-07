Left Menu

PhysicsWallah: Pioneering Edtech Giant to Raise Rs 3,820 Crore Through IPO

Edtech company PhysicsWallah is preparing to raise Rs 3,820 crore via an IPO for expansion. This includes new shares and an offer for sale by promoters. Proceeds will fund new centers, marketing, and infrastructure. With a strong digital and offline presence, the company aims to capitalize on its growth.

Updated: 07-09-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move for expansion, Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah is set to raise Rs 3,820 crore through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to its updated draft filings with market regulator Sebi.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to Rs 720 crore. Promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will each sell shares worth Rs 360 crore. Currently, they each hold a 40.35% stake in the company.

Funds from the fresh issue will be allocated to several initiatives, including setting up new offline and hybrid centers amounting to Rs 460.5 crore, marketing initiatives, and server infrastructure. Additionally, the company plans strategic investments in its subsidiaries and to increase its offline presence.

