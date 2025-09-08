NIPUN Sankalp: Elevating Education in Delhi's Classrooms

Delhi's education landscape is set to transform as the NIPUN Sankalp programme rolls out across classrooms for students in Classes 1 to 8. The initiative aims to bolster foundational skills in reading, writing, comprehension, and basic math.

With the alarming figures from a Directorate of Education survey revealing 38% of students struggling with comprehension and 43% with math concepts, the need for structured support is pressing. Teachers will employ 21 tailored assessment tools to evaluate learning levels, ensuring targeted interventions cater to each student's needs.

The program's broader vision aims for sustainable mechanisms in monitoring educational outcomes, aiming for all Delhi schools to achieve NIPUN certification within three years. Launched on Teacher's Day, the initiative garnered support from top officials, highlighting its significance in the capital's educational strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)