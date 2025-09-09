Left Menu

Negligence in Nashik: School Officials Suspended After Student's Tragic Death

In Nashik, Maharashtra, the headmaster and superintendent of a tribal residential school were suspended after a student died due to alleged negligence. The school failed to inform the parents about the student's poor health. Protests followed, leading to disciplinary actions against the officials.

  • India

The headmaster and superintendent of a government-run tribal residential school in Nashik's Kalwan taluka have been suspended following the tragic death of a student, reportedly due to negligence.

Rohit Vilas Bagul, a Class 3 student, had been experiencing symptoms such as fever and vomiting since Friday, but the school administration failed to inform his parents.

Local protests erupted after the child's demise, prompting the Additional Commissioner of the tribal development department to take disciplinary action against the officials.

