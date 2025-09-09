Negligence in Nashik: School Officials Suspended After Student's Tragic Death

The headmaster and superintendent of a government-run tribal residential school in Nashik's Kalwan taluka have been suspended following the tragic death of a student, reportedly due to negligence.

Rohit Vilas Bagul, a Class 3 student, had been experiencing symptoms such as fever and vomiting since Friday, but the school administration failed to inform his parents.

Local protests erupted after the child's demise, prompting the Additional Commissioner of the tribal development department to take disciplinary action against the officials.