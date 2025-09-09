Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

In a ceremonious event held at Shaktinagar School, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood recognized the outstanding contributions of various agencies, districts, and individuals involved in implementing the Pradhan Mantri POSHAN Scheme. The awards highlighted the dedication to nourishing students through the Mid-day Meal initiative.

The culinary spotlight was on the first-ever cooking competition associated with the scheme, where the Akshaya Patra Foundation clinched the top prize. The event underscored efforts to improve dietary habits among schoolchildren, with a focus on introducing millet-based meals to enhance nutritional value.

Minister Sood emphasized the Prime Minister's focus on children's health as a national priority, underlining the scheme's role in promoting balanced diets and social harmony. With the scheme benefiting over 16.6 lakh students in Delhi, future plans include incorporating millets into the daily menu for sustainable and healthy nourishment.