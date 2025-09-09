Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Education Crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for undermining the education system. He calls for investigations into administrative irregularities in universities, alleging that the government's agenda neglects education. Yadav argues that corrective action is necessary to restore transparency and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:53 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of dismantling the education system in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav claims the state's policies are endangering students' futures, with irregularities spotlighted in a private university in Barabanki.

He criticizes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not initiating probes akin to Special Investigation Reports into university administrations and faculty appointments, citing 'slip-based' appointments. Additionally, Yadav demands inquiries into financial misappropriations, exam malpractices, reservation errors, and scholarship scheme corruption.

Yadav warns that unless the government's focus shifts to genuine educational reforms and employment opportunities, disillusioned youth will vote the BJP out in the 2027 elections, seeking justice for what they perceive as widespread injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

