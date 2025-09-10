Bridging Educational Horizons: India-UAE Forge New School Partnerships

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan engaged in dialogue with Sara Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, discussing potential expansion of Indian curriculum-based schools in the UAE to support the Indian diaspora.

During his two-day visit, Pradhan visited the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi, highlighting its growth and significance in India-UAE educational collaborations. Discussions centered on implementing Atal Innovation Labs in UAE schools and fostering two-way student exchanges.

Pradhan's agenda includes inaugurating new educational centers such as the first foreign Atal Incubation Centre and IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus. His visit aims to strengthen educational ties, promote academic excellence, and explore collaboration opportunities with UAE leaders and educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)