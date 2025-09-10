Left Menu

Kerala University Registrar Suspension Upheld Amid Political Turmoil

The Kerala High Court upheld the suspension of Kerala University Registrar Dr. K.S. Anilkumar. The court noted that the Syndicate’s decision on the suspension will be final and binding. The suspension arose from a canceled seminar which sparked controversy involving the Vice Chancellor and Syndicate meetings.

The Kerala High Court affirmed the suspension of Kerala University Registrar Dr. K.S. Anilkumar, directing that the matter be finalized by the University Syndicate. This decision follows a contentious incident involving a canceled seminar and subsequent political controversy.

The cancellation of the seminar, due to concerns over religious symbols and potential student unrest, led to Dr. Anilkumar's suspension. The Vice Chancellor argued that his actions compromised security and the University's reputation, while Anilkumar contended that his actions averted possible violence.

The court criticized both the Vice Chancellor and the Syndicate for their handling of the situation and emphasized the importance of university governance to prioritize academic principles over political interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

