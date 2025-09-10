Hostel Horror: School Scandal Unfolds in Bannerghatta
A class 10 student has accused seniors at a private residential school in Bannerghatta of sexual harassment and ragging, prompting police action. The student's complaint also implicates the hostel warden and principal, leading to legal proceedings under the POCSO Act. An inquiry is ongoing.
In a shocking incident, a class 10 student from a private residential school in Bannerghatta has alleged that he faced sexual harassment and was subjected to ragging by senior students, police disclosed on Wednesday.
The alleged harassment occurred within the school's hostel premises. According to the report filed by the student's parents at the Bannerghatta police station on September 8, the hostel warden purportedly encouraged the misconduct. Additional accusations have surfaced against the school principal, which are presently under verification by authorities.
The situation escalated with the arrest of the hostel warden following the complaint. The accused student claims that he was physically assaulted, humiliated, and sexually harassed by some class 11 and 12 students in the hostel. Authorities have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as they commence a thorough inquiry.
