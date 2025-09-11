Left Menu

Dubai Unveils Global Education Hub: IIM Ahmedabad's New Campus

The Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was inaugurated by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the move as a step towards globalizing India's education. Discussions also explored educational collaborations between India and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed officially opened the Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. The Ministry of Education confirmed his attendance.

During a two-day visit to the UAE, India's Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted this development as a significant stride in globalizing India's education system. Emphasizing a vision of 'Indian in spirit, global in outlook,' he lauded Dubai as the ideal platform for IIM Ahmedabad's international expansion.

Pradhan also engaged with Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar of the UAE to discuss deeper educational ties. Their talks focused on bilateral cooperation in higher education, joint research initiatives, and cultural exchanges, aiming to strengthen UAE-India partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

