Calcutta University Censures TMCP Leader in Academic Standoff

Calcutta University has taken disciplinary action against Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) general secretary Abhirup Chakraborty. Effective immediately, Chakraborty is censured for five years due to alleged objectionable remarks made against the varsity's officiating vice chancellor, Shanta Dutta.

The Syndicate, CU's top decision-making body, convened especially to review video evidence of Chakraborty's purported speech. In the footage, he questioned Dutta's academic credentials and accused her of acting vindictively by not postponing exams clashing with TMCP's Foundation Day.

While Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed hope for a reversal once a new vice chancellor assumes office, Dutta stood firm, emphasizing that caving to political demands could set a risky precedent. The exams, scheduled for August 28, coincide with an important date for TMCP, known for its large-scale celebrations.