Utkal University Cleans Up: Eviction Drive Clears Campus Quarters

Utkal University authorities in Bhubaneswar evicted unauthorized occupants from campus staff quarters, using police presence. Around 50 quarters, intended for university staff, were found sublet illegally. Vice-Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat and Registrar Swati Mishra confirmed the drive's necessity for safety and restoration of the university's academic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to reclaim campus integrity, authorities at Utkal University carried out an eviction operation targeting unauthorised occupants of staff quarters on Thursday. The operation was supported by a substantial police presence.

The university's action followed the issuance of notices and was aimed at addressing the illegal subletting of approximately 50 staff quarters intended for university personnel. Some occupants had resided there for decades, despite deteriorating living conditions.

Vice-Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat affirmed the urgency of the evictions, citing the quarters' uninhabitability and misuse. Registrar Swati Mishra echoed this sentiment, indicating plans to demolish the decrepit structures. The university remains committed to maintaining a conducive academic atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

