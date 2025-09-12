IHub-Data Launches AI/ML Weekend Course for Hyderabad Students
IHub-Data is offering a six-month training program on AI/ML for B Tech students in the Hyderabad area. The weekend course, led by IIIT Hyderabad, aims to enhance problem-solving skills using AI/ML techniques. Past programs have proven beneficial, facilitating an engaging learning experience.
IHub-Data is set to launch a six-month weekend training program on artificial intelligence and machine learning for undergraduate engineering students. The program is tailored for those pursuing a Bachelor of Technology degree in AICTE-affiliated technical institutions in the Hyderabad vicinity.
Conducted at IIIT Hyderabad, the course will focus on enhancing students' appreciation of various approaches to addressing problems through AI/ML techniques. The classes will be held every Sunday starting September 28, 2025, and are exclusively available to students residing in and around Hyderabad.
This educational initiative is part of a broader effort by IHub-Data, which serves as IIIT Hyderabad's research-translation center for data-driven technologies. The center operates under the National Mission for Integrated Cyber-Physical Systems, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
