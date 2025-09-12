Kiteskraft Productions LLP recently recognized ten exceptional educators who have dramatically shaped the landscape of teaching and learning. These individuals move beyond conventional methods, advancing creativity, critical thinking, and social responsibility in education. Their transformative work positively affects communities through innovative programs and inclusive leadership.

Noteworthy honorees include Ritu Insan, a social entrepreneur empowering women through skill development, and Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, a distinguished technocrat fostering innovation in higher education. Meanwhile, John Kiran and Preity Gupta redefine digital innovation and cybersecurity, respectively, showcasing how technology can drive impactful societal changes.

Other recipients like Debjani Astro and Trinath Sain highlight cultural contributions through astrology and literature. Each leader exemplifies how dedication and vision can inspire widespread change, leaving a lasting legacy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP continues to champion excellence across industries, creating a collaborative platform for trailblazers shaping a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)