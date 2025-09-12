Unveiling the Global Schools Prize: Redefining Education Worldwide

The Global Schools Prize, a groundbreaking new initiative organized by the UK-based Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, has been announced, targeting schools that are reimagining education for a progressive future. Launched alongside the established Global Teacher and Global Student Prizes, it completes a trio of awards recognizing transformative impact in education.

Ranjitsinh Disale, the Global Teacher Prize winner of 2020, called upon Indian institutions to participate. In his address, he emphasized the extraordinary creativity and dedication of Indian schools, encouraging them to showcase their educational vision on an international platform. Disale believes the prize can inspire not only India but the entire world.

The inaugural edition of the prize introduces ten categories, each reflecting diverse aspects of educational innovation, such as AI transformation, arts, and sustainability. The most distinguished school will receive a USD 500,000 reward in the final ceremony, while category winners will be awarded USD 50,000 each, amplifying the dialogue around educational advancement globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)