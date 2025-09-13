Left Menu

Medical College in Turmoil: Harassment Allegations Spark Protests

Students at Suheldev Medical College protested after a nursing student attempted suicide, allegedly due to harassment by the college principal. A four-member committee has been formed to investigate. The student, Shivam Pandey, is recovering, while officials promise a thorough investigation into the exploitation claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Students at Suheldev Medical College staged a protest after a nursing student attempted suicide, reportedly due to harassment by the college principal, officials said. The district administration has launched an inquiry into the allegations.

Shivam Pandey, a second-year BSc Nursing student, tried to hang himself in his hostel room but was saved by fellow students. He was treated at the college, with reports of a delay in his admission.

The protest demanded the suspension of Dr. Smita Philips, accused of exploiting Pandey financially, mentally, and academically. An investigation committee has been formed, but Dr. Philips denies all allegations, claiming disciplinary action was misrepresented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

