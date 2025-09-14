Left Menu

Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

Thousands of students from travel-banned countries find their academic aspirations thwarted by the US travel ban. Despite offers and acceptances from American universities, the students face visa logjams and immigration uncertainties. Turning to Europe, many confront new challenges but remain hopeful for a future elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:05 IST
Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US travel ban, impacting countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, has left thousands of aspiring students in limbo. Many had received offers from American universities but are now facing significant hurdles due to visa restrictions and heightened immigration scrutiny.

In Afghanistan, where women are banned from college, Bahara Saghari viewed education in the United States as her opportunity for freedom. After dedicated efforts to refine her English, Saghari secured a place at an Illinois institution, only to find her dreams dashed by the travel ban's restrictions.

In response, students from Iran to Myanmar are seeking alternatives in Europe. Despite additional bureaucratic challenges, the pursuit of global academic opportunities persists as they adapt to an ever-shifting landscape.

This situation has prompted a broader discourse on the effects of the travel ban, with students such as Pouya Karami and Gu Gu facing unforeseen obstacles. Their stories reflect a collective struggle against stringent policies, as families wager their futures on academic success.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

 India
2
High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

 Global
3
Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

 Global
4
Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025