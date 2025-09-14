Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

The US travel ban, impacting countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, has left thousands of aspiring students in limbo. Many had received offers from American universities but are now facing significant hurdles due to visa restrictions and heightened immigration scrutiny.

In Afghanistan, where women are banned from college, Bahara Saghari viewed education in the United States as her opportunity for freedom. After dedicated efforts to refine her English, Saghari secured a place at an Illinois institution, only to find her dreams dashed by the travel ban's restrictions.

In response, students from Iran to Myanmar are seeking alternatives in Europe. Despite additional bureaucratic challenges, the pursuit of global academic opportunities persists as they adapt to an ever-shifting landscape.

This situation has prompted a broader discourse on the effects of the travel ban, with students such as Pouya Karami and Gu Gu facing unforeseen obstacles. Their stories reflect a collective struggle against stringent policies, as families wager their futures on academic success.