Arunachal's Teacher Transfer Saga: A Call for Immediate Action

In Arunachal Pradesh, the education department demands urgent compliance with teacher transfer orders. Education Commissioner Amjad Tak emphasizes immediate action, requiring detailed reports from district officials on reassignments. Despite the order, resistance persists, notably in West Kameng, where student protests prompted intervention by local MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh education department has issued an urgent reminder to district education officials to swiftly implement teacher transfer orders, ensuring that all reassigned educators report to their new placements without further delay.

Under the directive of Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, officials must submit comprehensive reports by Monday, detailing involved teachers' names, their previous and new posts, along with the respective dates of transition. Any failure to comply will result in stern disciplinary measures.

The initiative, part of a broader effort initiated on July 20 to streamline educational staff across the state, faces opposition. Some teachers cite personal reasons, such as medical issues or joint postings with spouses, to resist reassignment. Tensions peaked in West Kameng district when student-led protests emerged, which were temporarily quelled after local legislative representatives promised to escalate the issue to higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

