Work collectively to strengthen democracy: Rajasthan Governor on World Democracy Day

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:27 IST
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday asked people to work collectively for strengthening democracy, stressing that accountability and transparency must be ensured at every level of governance.

Extending greetings on World Democracy Day, Bagde said the Constitution is supreme and embodies the finest democratic values drawn from across the world.

Addressing a session of the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad at the Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Institute here, he said, ''The youth are the torchbearers of the nation and must be inspired to act with the spirit of 'nation first'.'' He recalled that B R Ambedkar, during the drafting of the Constitution, ensured that the best features of democracies worldwide found a place in India's framework.

Bagde said India is the world's largest democracy because it is rooted in equality, justice and noble life values. He emphasised the role of quality education in empowering the youth, increasing intellectual and physical capacity, and nurturing talent.

Giving an analogy, he said, ''One who can plan meals in a plate in such a way that no food is wasted can also contribute effectively towards the planning of society and the nation. The process begins with self-discipline at home.'' On the use of technology in governance, Bagde said artificial intelligence (AI) can aid evidence-based decision-making, speed up processes, and improve citizen services, but cautioned that its application must not override human dignity and life values.

Earlier, the governor released a booklet titled 'Loktantra Vaichariki'.

