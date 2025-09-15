EPFO official selected for global programme for financial asset management

A senior EPFO official has been selected for the Public Financial Asset Management (PFAM) Program 2025–26, a joint initiative of the World Bank and the Milken Institute, an official statement said on Monday.

Vivekanand Gupta, who has been selected for the programme, is Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

Hosted at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), City, University of London, the Public Financial Asset Management (PFAM) Program is a globally recognised leadership initiative aimed at equipping senior professionals with cutting-edge expertise in capital markets, governance frameworks, and strategic asset management.

The 2025–26 cohort consists of 16 participants from 13 countries, including 11 from central banks, three from sovereign wealth funds, and two from pension funds, reflecting the high-calibre, globally diverse nature of the programme.

Gupta's selection brings India into this elite circle of global financial professionals for the first time under this initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)