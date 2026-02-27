Kerala Secures Rs 250 Crore Incentive for Technocity-Technopark Project Boost

Kerala has achieved a significant milestone by securing a Rs 250 crore incentive from the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025–26. This funding is dedicated to the Technocity-Technopark Phase 4 project and aims to advance the state's technology-driven urban development goals, according to a government release.

The SSASCI Evaluation Committee has sanctioned a total of Rs 1,790 crore for selected projects across various states. Following the committee's recommendations, these incentives have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for further processing.

Kerala's project was recognized for its institutional readiness and proposal for sustainable urban expansion. Emphasizing integrated infrastructure and sustainability, the Technocity-Technopark development is expected to boost Kerala's position in the national IT scene, attracting investments and generating employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)