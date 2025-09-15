West African nationals deported by US to Ghana have all been sent to their home countries
The deportees, including 13 Nigerians and one Gambian, have since left for their home countries, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghanas minister for government communications, told the AP.At a press briefing in the capital of Accra on Monday, Ghanas Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also pushed back on criticism that the decision was an endorsement of the US President Donald Trumps migration policies, saying that Ghana accepted the third-country deportees purely on humanitarian principle.
At a press briefing in the capital of Accra on Monday, Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also pushed back on criticism that the decision was an endorsement of the US President Donald Trump's migration policies, saying that Ghana accepted the third-country deportees "purely on humanitarian principle."
