UK excludes Israelis from leading defence college over escalating war in Gaza

A prestigious British defence college is excluding Israeli students from attending, officials confirmed Monday, in a decision that Israel's military has condemned as "disgraceful." From next year, Israelis will not be able to attend programmes at the Royal College of Defence Studies, in London, which offers professional defence and security education to members of the British armed forces and some 50 countries that are allies of the UK.

"UK military educational courses have long been open to personnel from a wide range of countries, with all UK military courses emphasising compliance with international humanitarian law,'' the Ministry of Defence in London said in a statement Monday.

"However, the Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,'' it added. ''There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza." Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, director general of Israel's Ministry of Defence, called the decision a "disgraceful break with Britain's proud tradition of tolerance'' in an open letter sent to the UK government. The Israeli Defence Ministry confirmed Monday that the letter was sent last week.

Baram, who said he is a proud alumnus of the college, added: "Israel's exclusion is a profoundly dishonourable act of disloyalty to an ally at war." "It is deeply regrettable to see Britain bending under political pressure, turning its back on other democracies in favour of adversaries who seek its downfall,'' he wrote. The college is led by a commandant from the UK forces and senior serving and retired officers, according to its website.

Like other Western allies of Israel, Britain has become increasingly vocal in its criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war drags on and the humanitarian crisis for civilians worsens.

