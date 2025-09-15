Left Menu

UK excludes Israelis from leading defence college over escalating war in Gaza

PTI | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:26 IST
UK excludes Israelis from leading defence college over escalating war in Gaza
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A prestigious British defence college is excluding Israeli students from attending, officials confirmed Monday, in a decision that Israel's military has condemned as "disgraceful." From next year, Israelis will not be able to attend programmes at the Royal College of Defence Studies, in London, which offers professional defence and security education to members of the British armed forces and some 50 countries that are allies of the UK.

"UK military educational courses have long been open to personnel from a wide range of countries, with all UK military courses emphasising compliance with international humanitarian law,'' the Ministry of Defence in London said in a statement Monday.

"However, the Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,'' it added. ''There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza." Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, director general of Israel's Ministry of Defence, called the decision a "disgraceful break with Britain's proud tradition of tolerance'' in an open letter sent to the UK government. The Israeli Defence Ministry confirmed Monday that the letter was sent last week.

Baram, who said he is a proud alumnus of the college, added: "Israel's exclusion is a profoundly dishonourable act of disloyalty to an ally at war." "It is deeply regrettable to see Britain bending under political pressure, turning its back on other democracies in favour of adversaries who seek its downfall,'' he wrote. The college is led by a commandant from the UK forces and senior serving and retired officers, according to its website.

Like other Western allies of Israel, Britain has become increasingly vocal in its criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war drags on and the humanitarian crisis for civilians worsens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
At least 40 fuel tankers burned in al Qaeda-linked attack in Mali, sources say

At least 40 fuel tankers burned in al Qaeda-linked attack in Mali, sources s...

 Global
2
Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach supports team India on handshake row

Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach supports team India on handshake row

 India
3
UPDATE 11-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on Friday

UPDATE 11-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on...

 Global
4
Former Manipur MP Lorho Pfoze resigns from NPF

Former Manipur MP Lorho Pfoze resigns from NPF

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025