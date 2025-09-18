Delhi's Educational Revolution: Paving the Path for Future Leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched new curricula in a bid to revolutionize government education. Named NEEEV, Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti, the programs, aimed at primary to senior students, promise to create future-ready individuals who complement academic prowess with essential life skills and values.

Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta emphasized that the initiative seeks to nurture responsible citizens, inject entrepreneurism, and enhance emotional intelligence. She highlighted the crucial role of teachers in achieving these goals, stating that the aim is to make government schools outshine private institutions in educational standards.

Education Minister Ashish Sood expressed the importance of holistic education, reaching beyond academics to incorporate civic responsibilities and gender sensitization. Around 3,500 educators have already been trained to implement the Rashtraneeti curriculum, further reinforcing the city's commitment to transformative education.

